Nibulon receives loan to improve infrastructure

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM Nibulon, one of Ukraine's largest grain production and trading companies, will receive a 71 million loan to help improve its infrastructure as part of a 600 million loan package announced by the European Investment Bank on Dec. 19. The financing will foster a multi-scheme investment at Nibulon focused on creating a more sustainable, modern and expanded system for grain storage and transportation. The investments will have a positive impact on the environment by substituting road transportation with river transportation through a countrywide network of river terminals and river transportation equipment, EIB said.

