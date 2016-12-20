Nibulon receives loan to improve infr...

Nibulon receives loan to improve infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: World-Grain

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM Nibulon, one of Ukraine's largest grain production and trading companies, will receive a 71 million loan to help improve its infrastructure as part of a 600 million loan package announced by the European Investment Bank on Dec. 19. The financing will foster a multi-scheme investment at Nibulon focused on creating a more sustainable, modern and expanded system for grain storage and transportation. The investments will have a positive impact on the environment by substituting road transportation with river transportation through a countrywide network of river terminals and river transportation equipment, EIB said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16) Mar '16 Three Days 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,179 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,601

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC