Nibulon receives loan to improve infrastructure
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM Nibulon, one of Ukraine's largest grain production and trading companies, will receive a 71 million loan to help improve its infrastructure as part of a 600 million loan package announced by the European Investment Bank on Dec. 19. The financing will foster a multi-scheme investment at Nibulon focused on creating a more sustainable, modern and expanded system for grain storage and transportation. The investments will have a positive impact on the environment by substituting road transportation with river transportation through a countrywide network of river terminals and river transportation equipment, EIB said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
|Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|friend
|2
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Apr '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Three Days
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC