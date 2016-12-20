Moroccan man arrested in Germany, acc...

Moroccan man arrested in Germany, accused of links to 2015 Paris attacks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

BERLIN: A Moroccan man has been arrested in Germany and charged with being a member of the Islamic State cell that carried out deadly attacks in Paris last year, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday. Redouane S. was detained in Lower Saxony on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16) Mar '16 Three Days 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,179 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,605

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC