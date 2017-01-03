EU's Schulz gives up run at German chancellery - Spiegel
Martin Schulz, the European Parliament president who is returning to German politics, does not expect to run as the Social Democrats' candidate for chancellor next year, Der Spiegel magazine's online edition reported on Friday. European Parliament President Martin Schulz holds a news conference during a EU Summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
|Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|friend
|2
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Apr '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Three Days
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC