EU's Schulz gives up run at German chancellery - Spiegel

Friday Dec 30

Martin Schulz, the European Parliament president who is returning to German politics, does not expect to run as the Social Democrats' candidate for chancellor next year, Der Spiegel magazine's online edition reported on Friday. European Parliament President Martin Schulz holds a news conference during a EU Summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2016.

