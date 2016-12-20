EU Partly Wins Top Court Fight Over Spanish M&A Tax Breaks 37 minutes ago

EU Partly Wins Top Court Fight Over S...

European Union regulators got a boost at the EU's top court over their attempt to force Spanish companies including Banco Santander SA to pay back millions of euros in tax breaks for the acquisition of stakes in foreign firms. In a ruling that could ultimately add impetus to the bloc's clampdown on special tax treatment for selected companies, judges at the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg said the Spanish system should be re-examined by a lower court.

