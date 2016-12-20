EU Partly Wins Top Court Fight Over Spanish M&A Tax Breaks 37 minutes ago
European Union regulators got a boost at the EU's top court over their attempt to force Spanish companies including Banco Santander SA to pay back millions of euros in tax breaks for the acquisition of stakes in foreign firms. In a ruling that could ultimately add impetus to the bloc's clampdown on special tax treatment for selected companies, judges at the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg said the Spanish system should be re-examined by a lower court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
|Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|friend
|2
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Apr '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Three Days
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC