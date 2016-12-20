EU hits Poland with new rule of law d...

EU hits Poland with new rule of law deadline, sanctions remain 'in toolbox'

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: EurActiv.com

The EU yesterday gave Poland's rightwing government another two months to reverse changes to its constitutional court or face sanctions, warning they posed a "substantial" challenge to the rule of law. The move came a year after the conservative Law and Justice party swept to power and pushed through controversial legislation.

Chicago, IL

