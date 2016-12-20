E.U. agri-food exports increase from year-ago levels
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM E.U. agri-food exports reached a value of 129.9 billion from November 2015 to October 2016, an increase of 1.9% compared to a year ago, the European Commission said in its monthly report released Dec. 22. The monthly value of exports in October stabilized at 11.4 billion, nearly similar to the 2015 level, but not further increasing after the record level in September 2016. The highest increases in monthly export values were recorded in Asian markets: China, 78 million; South Korea, 66 million; Vietnam and Japan at 40 million each.
