E.U. agri-food exports increase from ...

E.U. agri-food exports increase from year-ago levels

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: World-Grain

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM E.U. agri-food exports reached a value of 129.9 billion from November 2015 to October 2016, an increase of 1.9% compared to a year ago, the European Commission said in its monthly report released Dec. 22. The monthly value of exports in October stabilized at 11.4 billion, nearly similar to the 2015 level, but not further increasing after the record level in September 2016. The highest increases in monthly export values were recorded in Asian markets: China, 78 million; South Korea, 66 million; Vietnam and Japan at 40 million each.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16) Mar '16 Three Days 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,224 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,771

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC