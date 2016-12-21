Dirk Braeckman to represent Belgium at the 57th Venice Biennale
Dirk Braeckman: 'Participating in the Venice Biennale feels like a victory for Belgian photography, which has never had a broad international platform within the visual arts. Nowadays, everyone is capable of taking good photographs and people are only really interested in the end results.
