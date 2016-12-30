Direct Energie : completion of the aquisition of a combined cycle gas turbine in Belgium

Press release Paris, 30 December 2016 The Group continues to implement its vertical integration strategy and announces the completion of the acquisition of a second 400 MW power plant The group Direct Energie, third largest gas and power supplier in France, is pleased to announce today the finalization of the acquisition of the entire share capital of Marcinelle Energie, Belgian subsidiary of the Italian group Enel. Dedicated to power generation, Marcinelle Energie owns and operates a combined cycle gas turbine near Charleroi in Belgium.

