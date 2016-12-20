Christmas on Lockdown: Beefed Up Secu...

Christmas on Lockdown: Beefed Up Security Across Globea

Tuesday Dec 20

Many Christmas markets are closed in Germany today and police in the UK, France, Norway, Austria, Denmark, Italy, and other European nations are tightening security at festive events, with the terror threat at its highest level across much of the continent. At least 12 people died and dozens more were injured after a truck smashed its way through a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, last night in a suspected terror attack.

Chicago, IL

