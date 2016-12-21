Canadaa s Holmgren 8th at Hansgrohe Superprestige Diegem 2016
Canada's Gunnar Holmgren landed in the top 10 with a stellar 8th place performance in the Junior Men's race at the Hansgrohe Superprestige Diegem today in Belgium at 1:06 behind winner Jelle Camps Acrog - Balen Bc.
