Art Brussels announces 2017 exhibitor list for 35th edition
Art Brussels announced the participants of its 35th edition in 2017, which brings together 142 galleries from 28 countries in three main sections. Art Brussels' International and Discovery Committees have selected a total of 33 newcomers.
