93 media professionals killed in 2016

93 media professionals killed in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Brussels [Belgium], Dec. 31 : Ninety three journalists and media professionals were killed in 2016, according to new statistics published by the world's largest journalists' organisation. [NK World] The International Federation of Journalists , which represents 600.000 members in 140 countries, published a list of 93 journalists and media staff who were killed in 2016 in work-related incidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Slideshow: DIY Easter party ideas (Mar '16) Mar '16 Three Days 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,851 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,192

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC