#5 of 10 Most Popular News Galleries of 2016: Deadly attacks in Brussels, Belgium
A grieving Belgium on Thursday hunted two fugitive suspects after bombings that struck at the very heart of Europe, as security authorities faced mounting criticism over the country's worst-ever attacks. With growing evidence of links between Tuesday's bombings and similar attacks that struck France in November, key Paris suspect Salah Abdeslam insisted he was unaware of plans to strike the Belgian capital.
