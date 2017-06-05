Woman, Who Caught On Video Police Ram...

Woman, Who Caught On Video Police Rampage In Minsk Metro, Detained

Wednesday

Resident of Minsk Liudmila Siniuk , who filmed a video of a harsh detention in the Minsk metro, has been detained for using strong language. Her friend informed Svaboda about that.

