Vinnitsa Oil Seeds Crushing Factory resumed sunflower meal supplies to Belarus

PJSC Vinnitsa Oil Seeds Crushing Factory, which is a part of the Industrial Group ViOil, resumed the supplies of high-protein sunflower meal to the Republic of Belarus, declared the press-service of ViOil on May 25. It is noted that in late summer last year Belarus closed its market for the supplies of Ukrainian pork and protein fodder products from Ukraine, due to the outbreak of African swine fever in Ukraine. At the same time, for many years Belarus has been one of the largest importers of Ukrainian oilseed meal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.