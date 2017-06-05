Vinnitsa Oil Seeds Crushing Factory r...

Vinnitsa Oil Seeds Crushing Factory resumed sunflower meal supplies to Belarus

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Agricultural Market

PJSC Vinnitsa Oil Seeds Crushing Factory, which is a part of the Industrial Group ViOil, resumed the supplies of high-protein sunflower meal to the Republic of Belarus, declared the press-service of ViOil on May 25. It is noted that in late summer last year Belarus closed its market for the supplies of Ukrainian pork and protein fodder products from Ukraine, due to the outbreak of African swine fever in Ukraine. At the same time, for many years Belarus has been one of the largest importers of Ukrainian oilseed meal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,165 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC