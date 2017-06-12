There Is Such Profession

There Is Such Profession

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Charter97

The activist of European Belarus, the taxi driver Leanid Kulakou recently travels by public transport. Bailiffs arrested his car, which he used to drive passengers and earned money, because of unpaid fines for taking part in protests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,768 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC