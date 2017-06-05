Solidarity Action with Heroes of the ...

Solidarity Action with Heroes of the National Flag Launched on the Internet

Yesterday Read more: Charter97

Young people from the Belarusian Popular Front together with Art Suadziba announce a joint photo contest. Activists call on to upload pictures with a white-red-white flag on Facebook for the attempt to hold Hrodna residents Volha and Siarhei Verameenka liable for a "picket on the Internet", Radio Svaboda reports.

Chicago, IL

