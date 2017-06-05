Riot Policemen To Aleh Larychau: 'You...

Riot Policemen To Aleh Larychau: 'You Insulted Our Minister'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The Kastrychnitskai district court of Minsk is considering the case of the street artists' curator Aleh Larychau and his girlfriend Hanna Novik . They were detained at night on June 4 in Mahileuskaya Street on charges of petty hooliganism, belaruspartisan.org writes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,236 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC