Renault plans foray into energy marke...

Renault plans foray into energy market with mega battery

Wednesday

Renault-Nissan is drawing up plans to build a 100 megawatt power storage plant in Europe, sources told Reuters, hoping to give electric car batteries a second life in a project that could eventually compete with utility companies. Logo is seen on a ribbon at a dealing centre Renault store in Minsk, Belarus June 9, 2016.

