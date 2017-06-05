Prosecutor General's Office: Presente...

Prosecutor General's Office: Presented Information About Tortures Of Patriots Is 'Unconfirmed'

Human Rights Center Viasna Chairman Ales Bialiatski asked the Prosecutor General of Belarus to initiate a check on the possible use of tortures against the persons held in the KGB and Ministry of Internal Affairs pre-trial detention centers. They are accused of preparing mass riots and creating an illegal military formation, Viasna writes.

