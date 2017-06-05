Mikalai Statkevich: Everything Will Be Manly Serious This Time
Democratic activists of Homel unanimously supported the proposal to continue street protests, at a meeting with one of the leaders of the Belarusian National Congress, ex-presidential candidate Mikalai Statkevich , Radio Liberty reports. Mikalai Statkevich himself spoke about a number of events that are important for the civil society of Belarus, also while answering the questions of Homel dwellers.
