Mikalai Statkevich: Everything Will Be Manly Serious This Time

Read more: Charter97

Democratic activists of Homel unanimously supported the proposal to continue street protests, at a meeting with one of the leaders of the Belarusian National Congress, ex-presidential candidate Mikalai Statkevich , Radio Liberty reports. Mikalai Statkevich himself spoke about a number of events that are important for the civil society of Belarus, also while answering the questions of Homel dwellers.

