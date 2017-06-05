Mahiliou Activists Demand To Dismiss Official For 'Sabotage Of Constitution'
The activists have already forced the authorities to make concessions on the issue of organizing peaceful rallies and intend to expand the space of freedom. Mahiliou activists of the United Civil Party demand from the city executive committee to cancel the decision on holding mass events.
Read more at Charter97.
Comments
Discussions
