Human Rights Defenders Demand To Rele...

Human Rights Defenders Demand To Release All Belarusian Patriots

On June 5, 2017 representatives of Belarusian human rights organizations received evidence that the accused under Part 3 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus Kuntsevich Siarheo Uladzimiravich was tortured in the KGB jail.

