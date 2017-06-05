Government Preparing New Benefits For...

Government Preparing New Benefits For BMZ And Naftan

The government of Belarus instructed state bodies to prepare draft decisions aimed at supporting BMZ Zhlobin and Naftan Navapolatsk, which are experiencing certain financial difficulties. The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the presidium of the Council of Ministers, tut.by reports.

