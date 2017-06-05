Gechafts
Our official turned into a chartacter from a well-known song: "He always seems concerned, he's a chief in charge, he is always making Gechafts with someone..." The KGB once again came up with a topic for discussion, having reported the detention of over a dozen of heads of medical establishments, as well as businessmen - suppliers of equipment and reagents. The medics purchased goods intended for medical purposes at overestimated prices for the state money, and then received cut from the businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC