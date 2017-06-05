Gechafts

Friday Jun 2

Our official turned into a chartacter from a well-known song: "He always seems concerned, he's a chief in charge, he is always making Gechafts with someone..." The KGB once again came up with a topic for discussion, having reported the detention of over a dozen of heads of medical establishments, as well as businessmen - suppliers of equipment and reagents. The medics purchased goods intended for medical purposes at overestimated prices for the state money, and then received cut from the businesses.

