Freight train route links Heilongjiang, Belarus

Read more: Xinhuanet

A freight train route has been put into operation between northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and Belarus, taking around half the transportation time of the traditional sea route. A train departed from Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang, earlier this month and will travel nearly 10,000 kilometers in around 16 days before reaching Minsk, capital of Belarus, according to Harbin government.

Chicago, IL

