Freight train route links Heilongjiang, Belarus
A freight train route has been put into operation between northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and Belarus, taking around half the transportation time of the traditional sea route. A train departed from Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang, earlier this month and will travel nearly 10,000 kilometers in around 16 days before reaching Minsk, capital of Belarus, according to Harbin government.
