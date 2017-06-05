'European Belarus' Appeals To Pa Osce...

'European Belarus' Appeals To Pa Osce Session Participants

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Charter97

Activists of the civil campaign "European Belarus" Yauhen Afnahel, Maxim Viniarski, Leanid Kulakou, Artsiom Charniak and Andrei Sharenda , who spent up to 39 days behind the bars last spring, signed the appeal tot he participants of hte PA OSCE session, which is to be held on July 5-10 in Minsk. The website of the civil campaign "European Belarus" europeanbelarus.org provides the text of the document in full: - Over the past few months, the human rights situation in Belarus has deteriorated sharply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,897 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC