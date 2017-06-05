'European Belarus' Activist: On June ...

'European Belarus' Activist: On June 22 We Will Demand To Cancel...

The June 22 action in the Kastrychnitskaya Square in Minsk will be held under the slogans "Freedom for Political Prisoners!" and "For Peaceful Belarus!" Activist of the "European Belarus" civil campaign Artsiom Charniak told this to the campaign's website europeanbelarus.org while summarizing the outcome of the spring protests. He was detained by the police twice during the last three months - on March 25 and on May 1. - It was probably the first time since the Square-2010 when the people had really combative mood, their belief that changes are possible returned.

