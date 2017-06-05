Chess: Five Armenian chess players claim to be qualified for World Cup
The final round of European Individual Chess Championship 2017 will be held today in Minsk, Belarus, with the best 22 players being qualified for the next Chess World Cup. As the National Olympic Committee of Armenia told Panorama.am, five representatives of Armenia – Arman Mikayelyan, Hrant Melkumyan, Arman Pashikian, Sergei Movsesian and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan have scored 7 points each and have a chance to be qualified for the World Cup.
