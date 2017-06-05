Border Guards Withdrawn Passports fro...

Border Guards Withdrawn Passports from Activists

18 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

"Right now anarchists Vadzim Zharomsky and Marfa Rabkova are guarded by the staff of the frontier committee on Minsk-Vilnius train. During passport control border guards seized their passports and did not explain the reasons.

Chicago, IL

