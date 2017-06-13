Belarus signs cooperation roadmap wit...

Belarus signs cooperation roadmap with Chinese companies on agriculture, food

Read more: Xinhuanet

The Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry on Monday signed a roadmap with two Chinese companies on agricultural and food cooperation. According to the roadmap, the two Chinese companies, Xinrongji Holding Group and DRex Food Group, will invest an estimated 1 billion U.S. dollars in modernizing the enterprises in Belarus and building new ones, according to local media.

Chicago, IL

