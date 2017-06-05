Armenia eager to set up pedigree live...

Armenia eager to set up pedigree livestock farming centers together with Belarus

MINSK, 5 June – Armenia is interested in setting up animal breeding and pedigree centers together with Belarus. Armenian Agriculture Minister Ignati Araqelyan made the statement as he met with Belarusian Agriculture and Food Minister Leonid Zayats on 5 June, BelTA has learned.

