Action Of Solidarity With Political Prisoners To Be Held On June 22 In Minsk

Mikalai Statkevich's ally, recently released from custody in the framework of the "patriots case", urges to take on to the Kastrychnitskaya Square in Minsk at 6 p.m. on June 22. Activist of the Belarusian National Congress Siarhei Kuntsevich , who spent over two months behind the bars himself, shared this on Facebook. - I went out of jail three days ago, - stated in Siarhei Kuntsevich's message.- I was set free, in the first place, due to the solidarity, the pressure on the regime, because you demanded release of political prisoners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.