Young Artists From Ukraine Were Kept ...

Young Artists From Ukraine Were Kept Six Hours At Belarusian Border

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The border guards forbade them to switch in the engine of the bus to keep warm, and did not allow to go to the toilet. Young performers under the guidance of the People's Artist of Ukraine Mariyan Gadenko , who were going to a concert for the Ukrainian diaspora to Minsk, got into an unpleasant situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,143,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC