Young Artists From Ukraine Were Kept Six Hours At Belarusian Border
The border guards forbade them to switch in the engine of the bus to keep warm, and did not allow to go to the toilet. Young performers under the guidance of the People's Artist of Ukraine Mariyan Gadenko , who were going to a concert for the Ukrainian diaspora to Minsk, got into an unpleasant situation.
