'Write Letters To Our Guys: It Helps To Believe In Our Common Goal'
Viktar Danilau , detained on March 21 by the special forces of the KGB in his own apartment, accused of "preparation of mass riots" and "creation of an armed group", does not complain about anything in the letters to his friends, but asks to support other defendants in the "Patriots case". As reported by Novy Chas, Danilau writes in a letter to his friend that he is holding on allright, the mood is vigorous.
