'Write Letters To Our Guys: It Helps ...

'Write Letters To Our Guys: It Helps To Believe In Our Common Goal'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Charter97

Viktar Danilau , detained on March 21 by the special forces of the KGB in his own apartment, accused of "preparation of mass riots" and "creation of an armed group", does not complain about anything in the letters to his friends, but asks to support other defendants in the "Patriots case". As reported by Novy Chas, Danilau writes in a letter to his friend that he is holding on allright, the mood is vigorous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC