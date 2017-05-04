Why Does Head Of Investigative Commit...

Why Does Head Of Investigative Committee Get Right To Cottage In Drazdy?

22 hrs ago

Ivan Naskevich obtained ownership of a plot of elite land, unlike other officials, who got such plots in a lifetime possession. The head of the Investigative Committee Ivan Naskevich was granted the right to build an elite cottage in Drazdy.

Chicago, IL

