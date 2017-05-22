What Is Lukashenka's Protege From Vor...

What Is Lukashenka's Protege From Vorsha Notorious For?

Leanid Penkouski had headed the Beshankovichy district for 9 years before being appointed as Chairman of the Vorsha district executive committee on May 12. The Beshankovichy district is known by the noticeable decrease of its population. Its budget is half-subsidized, belaruspartisan.org writes.

