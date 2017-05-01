'We Have Been Robbed': Crowded Picket...

'We Have Been Robbed': Crowded Picket Held In Center Of Minsk

Charter97

In the morning of April 30, more than 30 people gathered near the building of the Impulse-2 shopping center in the center of the capital. The interest holders who participated in the construction of the building, which had been sold to the new owner, came with a poster "We have been robbed and thrown out into the street," - tut.by reports.

