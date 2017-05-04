Viachaslau Siuchyk Announces Hunger-Strike
Judge of the Central district court of Minsk Mikhail Khoma detained leader of the "Razam" solidarity movement Viachaslau Siuchyk for 15 days, Radio Liberty reports. In his last word, the politician announced a hunger-strike to protest against the poor confinement conditions in the detention center in Akreststin Street.
