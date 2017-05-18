Uladzimir Niakliaeu Fined For $600
One of the leaders of the Belarusian National Congress, poet and politician Uladzimir Niakliaeu was fined for 50 base fees for the May Day rally in the Kastrychnitskaya Square in Minsk. The sentence was made by Judge Sviatlana Miatlionak from the Leninski District Court of Minsk.
