Ukraine Police Scramble To Probe Fresh Claims In Journalist's Car-Bomb Killing

Ukrainian police investigating the car-bomb killing of a Belarus-born journalist are sifting through a new documentary film's claims about the unsolved case, including that a current or former Ukrainian security agent was present when the explosive was planted. National police chief Serhiy Knyazev convened the Kyiv meeting on May 11, one day after the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and Slidstvo.info screened their documentary about the July 2016 death of Pavel Sheremet, titled Killing Pavel.

