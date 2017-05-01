U.S. Extends Sanctions Relief For Belarus By Six Months
The United States has extended sanctions relief for Belarus by another six months in the continuation of a policy started under the Obama administration to encourage the country to turn away from traditional ally Russia and toward the West. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control on April 28 issued a new waiver extending sanctions relief through October 30. The sanctions were originally imposed over concerns about the human rights situation in Belarus.
