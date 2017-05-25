Two Nobel literature prize winners co...

Two Nobel literature prize winners come to Romanian festival

Svetlana Alexievich , the winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature, and Gao Xingjian , the 2000 winner of the same distinction, will be among the guests of this year's Iasi International Festival of Literature and Translation , taking place between October 4 and October 8. The festival is adding this year three new programs, dedicated to fantasy and children literature, and one rolled out in a partnership with the Iasi branch of the Romanian Writers Union , the organizers said. Ukrainian-born Alexievich currently resides in Minsk, Belarus.

Chicago, IL

