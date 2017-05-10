Turkmenistan, Belarus strengthening business partnership
Turkmenistan and Belarus are discussing the prospects of economic cooperation as part of meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission being held in Minsk , the Belarusian government said in a message May 11. According to Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Anatoly Kalinin, the two countries intend to bring the trade turnover up to $500 million. In 2016, trade turnover between Belarus and Turkmenistan exceeded $120 million, and together with services amounted to almost $300 million.
