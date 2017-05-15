Trials For May Day Rally Held In Minsk
The court of Tsentralny District of Minsk considered today the administrative cases of the participants of the rally on Kastrychnitskaya Square, which took place on May 1, Svaboda reports. Aleh Makouski was fined first 230 rubles - $ 115.
