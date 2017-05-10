'They Did The Very Same To Henadz Karpenka'
After five days of arrest, one of the leaders of the Belarusian National Congress, poet and politician Uladzimir Niakliayeu was released. Last week, he was detained by the riot police near his own house and taken to serve the term of administrative arrest for taking part in a rally, which was held in Minsk almost three months ago, on February 17, - "The March of Non-Parasites".
