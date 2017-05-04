The richness and gentle humanity of M...

The richness and gentle humanity of Marc Chagall's spirit, in full colour and music

15 hrs ago

The most stimulating art of modern times results from conflict between the demands of tradition and the restless desire for innovation. That fruitful dissonance plays out in the king-size Marc Chagall exhibition that's currently drawing overflow crowds to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

Chicago, IL

