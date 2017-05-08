The 'House' Refuses to Investigate Il...

The 'House' Refuses to Investigate Illegal Detentions on Freedom Day

Saturday Read more: Charter97

"There are no grounds for a commission and parliamentary hearings", that was the reply of the "House of Representatives" on the application of BPF's Chairman Aliaksei Yanukevich , Radio Svaboda reports. "To date, there is no information about illicit activities on the part of law enforcement bodies during mass protests on March 25," it is said in the answer.

