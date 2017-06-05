'State Parasites Change Diapers With Increasing Frequency'

Employees of the Lida police intended to bugger up the creative meeting of the Belarusian musician Zmitser Vaitsiushkevich , which he wanted to hold in the native town on Saturday. It was planned that the event will be held directly in the open air in the agro-hotel Hastsina, which is located in the village of Piaski, near the town of Biarozauka.

