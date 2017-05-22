Sri Lanka shows interest in Belarusia...

Sri Lanka shows interest in Belarusian military hardware at MILEX 2017

May 22, Minsk:

May 22, Minsk: Sri Lanka is showing interest in purchasing the Belarusian military hardware at the MILEX 2017 defense exhibition in Minsk, according to the Belarusian news agency BelTA. Sri Lanka Army Major General Ruwan Kulatunga, Commander, Security Force Headquarters - Wanni attending the MILEX 2017 Belarusian defense exhibition in Minsk has shown interest, especially in armored vehicles, BelTA said.

